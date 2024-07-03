Four Minneapolis beaches close due to elevated E. coli levels

MINNEAPOLIS — Four Minneapolis beaches are closed ahead of the holiday weekend due to high levels of dangerous bacteria.

Lake Harriet North Beach, Lake Hiawatha Beach, Bde Maka Ska 32nd Street Beach and Bde Maka Ska North Beach are temporarily closed due to E. coli bacteria levels exceeding state guidelines, according to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

E. coli can cause stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting while enterococci bacteria can cause infections, such as UTIs.

The park board says there have been no reports of illness from swimmers at the beaches so far.

Bacteria levels tend to be higher after heavy rainfall.

The beaches will re-open once bacteria levels fall within state guidelines.

Click here for the latest beach water quality status.