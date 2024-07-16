Minneapolis park workers to picket at Bde Maka Ska as strike enters 13th day

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis parks and rec workers are back at the bargaining table Tuesday morning as the strike enters its 13th day.

Following more negotiations, workers plan to hold a "Picket at the Park" at Pimento on the Lake on East Bde Maka Ska Parkway from noon until 3 p.m. Then they'll hold a news conference and rally at 4 p.m.

On Monday, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board met with striking workers to resume contract negotiations. The park board has said it presented its last, best and final offer. It includes a 10.25% wage increase over three years, plus two market adjustments for 13 positions.

The park board said it received the new proposal from the park workers' union, LIUNA Local 363, which will cost $800,000 more overall. The union's previous three-year proposal cost $6.7 million, the board says.

Park workers say they're still waiting to hear the board's reaction to that offer.

Also on Tuesday, the Minneapolis City Council will vote on a resolution supporting the striking workers. Council members Robin Wonsley and Jason Chavez will introduce the measure. Workers and city leaders will hold a news conference before the vote.

That will be at 1 p.m. at the Minneapolis Public Service Center on Fourth Street.

Workers have been calling for better pay and benefits. The workers are tasked with maintaining the city's parks, which are consistently ranked among the top in the nation. The union represents a little more than a third of the city's full-time and seasonal staff labor staff.