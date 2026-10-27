Rain tapering off across Minnesota, with storms possible Wednesday
Rain is expected to taper off after Tuesday morning's commute in Minnesota.
It will be about 10 degrees warmer than Monday, and Wednesday will be warmer still, with temperatures near 70 degrees. That warmth could set the stage for thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Thursday looks much calmer, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 60s.
Halloween still has a chance of rain, with the best odds in the morning.