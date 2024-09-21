Watch CBS News
Severe storms and rain continue to push through parts of Minnesota

By Riley O'Connor

NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. forecast from Sept. 21, 2024
NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. forecast from Sept. 21, 2024 03:41

MINNEAPOLIS — Severe storms continue to push through the metro on Saturday morning, with some areas even experiencing hail.

Hail has remained mostly to the south and southwest, however the size of hail continues to decrease as the morning unfolds. 

Areas further north of the Twin Cities are also experiencing some severe weather. Residents that live between Cambridge and Andover may experience gusts of wind up to 40 mph. 

Severe thunderstorm warnings for Renville counties expired at 8:15 a.m., though skies may still appear dark as rain continues to move through the area, pushing east. 

We'll see a little bit of sun in the afternoon before our next chance for storms comes between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Sunday marks the first day of fall, with seasonal temperatures to follow. 

