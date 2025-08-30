Watch CBS News
Quiet weather pattern expected for the holiday weekend

Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
With high pressure just off to the east, we should expect a fairly quiet Labor Day weekend! 

Morning fog will burn off to sunny conditions on Saturday afternoon, with seasonable highs once again in the upper 70s. 

That temperature trend will continue through Monday, when a stray afternoon shower may pop up across southwest Minnesota as a weak boundary moves through. However, the majority of the region should stay dry all weekend. 

Next Tuesday, a cold front will be making its way across the state, and a line of showers and storms is expected to arrive sometime Tuesday afternoon and into early Wednesday. These could bring some gusty winds. 

Behind that boundary, winds will increase, causing high temperatures to be in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s starting Wednesday and lasting through the rest of the work week. 

