Psycho Suzi's auctions off its holiday decor 2 years after closing

A well-known bar and restaurant along the Mississippi River closed down more than two years ago, but is now auctioning off its iconic holiday decor.

That means you could own a piece of Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge history. The bar closed in August 2023 after a 20-year run in northeast Minneapolis.

"If you know Psycho Suzi's, you know the stuff is out there," said Paul Kreuger, sales manager at Auction Masters.

The vast collection includes pink stuffed llamas, Christmas trees, fake gingerbread houses, Day of the Dead decorations and zombie statues. They're also selling a wood floating island tiki bar and a 14-passenger bus.

Auction Masters and Appraisals

"It just brings back a big flush of memories," said Kreuger. "The brunches outside on a beautiful nice day, the iconic bloody bars that they used to have, which I know I miss. It's cool that everybody can see that these kinds of items and decor and be able to take a piece of that home."

The auction will begin closing at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, and anyone who wins their bid must be able to pick up the item on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.