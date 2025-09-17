Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Psycho Suzi's auctions off its holiday decor 2 years after closing

By
Maria Lisignoli
Maria Lisignoli
Streaming Anchor
Maria Lisignoli helped launch the Live Desk as the first Streaming Anchor in the Twin Cities. Monday through Friday, she provides hourly updates on live events, breaking news, and top stories. She's been with WCCO since 2024.
Read Full Bio
Maria Lisignoli,
Aki Nace
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.
Read Full Bio
Aki Nace

/ CBS Minnesota

Psycho Suzi's auctioning off holiday decor
Psycho Suzi's auctioning off holiday decor 06:50

A well-known bar and restaurant along the Mississippi River closed down more than two years ago, but is now auctioning off its iconic holiday decor.

That means you could own a piece of Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge history. The bar closed in August 2023 after a 20-year run in northeast Minneapolis.

"If you know Psycho Suzi's, you know the stuff is out there," said Paul Kreuger, sales manager at Auction Masters.

The vast collection includes pink stuffed llamas, Christmas trees, fake gingerbread houses, Day of the Dead decorations and zombie statues. They're also selling a wood floating island tiki bar and a 14-passenger bus.

psycho-suzis1.jpg
Auction Masters and Appraisals

"It just brings back a big flush of memories," said Kreuger. "The brunches outside on a beautiful nice day, the iconic bloody bars that they used to have, which I know I miss. It's cool that everybody can see that these kinds of items and decor and be able to take a piece of that home."

The auction will begin closing at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, and anyone who wins their bid must be able to pick up the item on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Maria Lisignoli

Maria Lisignoli helped launch the Live Desk as the first Streaming Anchor in the Twin Cities. Monday through Friday, she provides hourly updates on live events, breaking news, and top stories. She's been with WCCO since 2024.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue