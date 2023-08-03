Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge to close after 20 years in northeast Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge to close after 20 years in northeast Minneapolis
Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge to close after 20 years in northeast Minneapolis 00:21

MINNEAPOLIS – A unique and iconic Twin Cities entertainment destination is closing up shop after 20 years.

Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge in northeast Minneapolis announced it's closing before the end of the month.

Owner Leslie Bock says she's saying her final goodbye to the city and putting on her retirement hat on Aug. 19.

10p-vo-psycho-suzis-clo-wcco3t3r-1.jpg
WCCO

"For the past two decades we've welcomed you through our tiki laden jungle to enjoy tropical drinks, pizza pies, waterfront seating, and the company of new and old friends… but all good things must come to an end," Bock said.

MORE NEWS: Minnesota bicyclists can now legally do "Idaho stops"

Psycho Suzi's originally opened a few blocks north at Lowry and Marshall avenues, where Bock's Betty Danger's Country Club now sits.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 2, 2023 / 10:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.