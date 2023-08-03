Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge to close after 20 years in northeast Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – A unique and iconic Twin Cities entertainment destination is closing up shop after 20 years.

Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge in northeast Minneapolis announced it's closing before the end of the month.

Owner Leslie Bock says she's saying her final goodbye to the city and putting on her retirement hat on Aug. 19.

"For the past two decades we've welcomed you through our tiki laden jungle to enjoy tropical drinks, pizza pies, waterfront seating, and the company of new and old friends… but all good things must come to an end," Bock said.

Psycho Suzi's originally opened a few blocks north at Lowry and Marshall avenues, where Bock's Betty Danger's Country Club now sits.