Former prison guard receives stayed sentence for smuggling drugs to Faribault inmate

A former correctional officer was sentenced Tuesday for smuggling drugs into a Minnesota prison.

Lindsey Adams, 44, was charged last year with third-degree possession of methamphetamine and introducing contraband to a state correctional facility. She pleaded guilty to the drug possession charge, and the other charge was dropped as part of her plea deal.

Adams was sentenced to 21 months in prison, which will be stayed for five years. According to the sentencing order, she was also sentenced to 364 days in Rice County Jail, though 362 of that sentence is stayed and she received credit for the two other days she already served.

Adams was caught on live video delivering drugs to an inmate inside the gym at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Faribault.