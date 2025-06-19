Former prison guard pleads guilty to smuggling drugs to Faribault inmate

Minnesotans come together at State Capitol to honor the Hortmans, and more headlines

A former correctional officer who smuggled drugs into a Minnesota prison pleaded guilty Wednesday.

The guard, 44-year-old Lindsey Adams of Farmington, was charged last September with third-degree possession of methamphetamine and introducing contraband into a state correctional facility.

She pleaded guilty to the drug possession charge and as part of the plea deal, the other charge was dropped.

Adams was caught on live video delivering drugs to an inmate inside the gym at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Faribault.

In a post-Miranda interview, she at first denied bringing in drugs, but later confessed to having 101 anti-depressant pills and a substance later identified as meth in her pocket. She denied giving anything to the inmate.

Adams will be sentenced on Aug. 12.