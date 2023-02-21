Prepare for this week's winter storm with these items

MINNEAPOLIS -- With a major winter storm on the way, city officials in Minneapolis are urging residents to prepare to stay home for several days.

The snow on the way made for a busy day at Sentyrz Liquor & Supermarket in northeast Minneapolis, as people stocked up to hunker down.

"I'm going to stay inside, I'm trying to get everything to stay inside!" Shania Frazier said.

She's preparing for her children's daycare to close on Wednesday and Thursday.

"We also need people to do pre-planning so that they are prepared to be able to stay in place for maybe a couple of days – even through the weekend is a possibility here," Minneapolis Public Works Director Margaret Anderson Kelliher said.

To prepare, it's recommended you have enough groceries, medication, an alternative heat source, batteries, flashlights and a weather radio. When it comes to vehicles, it's a good idea to fill up the gas tank before a storm.

"Rather be safe than not be able to show up because you got into an accident," Columbia Heights resident Geoff Watson said.

Jenny Bauer, a teacher in Minneapolis, is hoping for a snow day.

"I just want to see what happens, and we'll be prepared. I can stay home and watch lots of Netflix!" Bauer said.

If you don't already, it's a good idea to get all those preparations done before the first round of this storm starts Tuesday afternoon.

Below is a list of items to include in your car's emergency kit this winter, complied by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety:

* Jumper Cables

* Ice Scraper + Brush

* Portable Shovel

* Flashlight (with backup batteries)

* First-Aid Kit

* Cellphone Charger and Adapter

* Pencil & Paper

* Extra Gloves, Jacket, Hat, Socks, Boots

* Water

* Snacks - granola bars, protein bars

* Hand & Toe Warmers

* Large Plastic Garbage Bag

* Whistle

* Small Candles with Matches

* Swiss Army Knife or other Basic Tools

* Bag of Sand or Non-Clumping Kitty Litter

* Sleeping Bag or Blankets

* Red Bandanna or Cloth

* Road flares or Reflective Warning Triangles

* Towing cables or chain

