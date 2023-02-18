NEXT Weather: Major winter storm could drop 1 to 2 feet of snow by Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS – Multiple weather systems are headed towards Minnesota, with the possibility of more than 20 inches of snow stacking up in the Twin Cities by the end of the week.

Temperatures will still be in the mid-30s Monday in the metro, but they'll steadily drop through the work week, bottoming out in the teens Thursday and Friday. We'll rise back into the high-20s and low-30s next weekend.



This week's first round of snow begins Monday, with areas of north of Interstate 94 forecasted to get up to a few inches of snow. The metro area will only see light accumulation. Some rain may mix in, too.

NEXT Weather Alert Days Later This Week

The second round is an enormous system that will enter the lower half of the state late Tuesday morning, and reach the metro around the evening commute. There will be a break in the snowfall sometime Wednesday, before models show the system starting to envelop the entire state. Snow will keep falling through Thursday evening, with the system finally exiting overnight Friday.

Wednesday and Thursday will be NEXT Weather Alert days due to the large amount of accumulating snow. It's advised to prepare with supplies and a winter kit for your vehicle if you need to go out on the roads.

Several models have forecasted more than 20 inches of snow by Thursday afternoon

By Thursday afternoon, the metro may see more than 20 inches of snow, with more possible to the south and a bit less expected to the north.