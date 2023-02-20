Suburbs hunker down for potential "shelter in place" level snowfall

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- It has been a busy day out on the roads, as many here in the Twin Cities metro area are out and about, getting what they need so they are prepared to sit out the approaching snowstorm.

Across the metro, people are venturing out to get what supplies they need to weather the approaching storm.

"I'm getting gas because I know it's going to be a rough week with the storm coming up, so I am trying to fill up my tank," Yaria Bangura said.

Her hope is to get her errands finished before the bulk of the multiple feet of snow that is forecasted hits the area.

"I know it is going to be difficult driving on that, and if I don't have to go out there I have everything at home, so I just stay at home," she said.

Staying at home is something Haji Bangura, of Brooklyn Park, says he cannot do. He works at a nursing home and says no matter how much snow we get, he has to make it in.

"It's going to be nasty tomorrow. I've got to be at work tomorrow morning, so I've got to make sure I am ready," Bangura said. "All I'm worried about is for me to go to work. They need me so I've got to make sure I meet their needs."

At Costco in Maple Grove, a steady flow of cars moved through the parking lot, and people strove inside to fill up their shopping carts.

Others are not so concerned, lifelong Minnesotans who know what winter brings and how to handle it. While people scurried about to get what they need before the storm hits, Sarah Alam, of Maple Grove, was out shopping for others.

"We are doing a drive for the earthquake victims back in Turkey and Syria," Alam said.

Loading up on what needed to weather the storm, whether its here or far away.

For those who still haven't made it out to get supplies, there's still time. The major part of the snow is still a number of hours away.