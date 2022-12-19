Power restored to most northern Minnesota residents after lines downed by heavy snow

MINNEAPOLIS – Last week's multi-day storm brought several inches of wet, heavy snow to northern Minnesota, downing more than 100 power lines in the process, leaving thousands of residents without power for several days.

Officials from two utility companies say after several days, thousands of residents now have their power back on.

Josh Graves

Minnesota Power, which had more than 10,000 customers without power on Thursday night alone, now says power has been restored to all.

Lake County Power says about 1,400 customers had their power restored by Sunday morning, but about 500 are still in the dark Sunday night.