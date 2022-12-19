Watch CBS News
Local News

Power restored to most northern Minnesota residents after lines downed by heavy snow

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Thousands still without power up north
Thousands still without power up north 02:07

MINNEAPOLIS – Last week's multi-day storm brought several inches of wet, heavy snow to northern Minnesota, downing more than 100 power lines in the process, leaving thousands of residents without power for several days.

Officials from two utility companies say after several days, thousands of residents now have their power back on.  

photo-by-josh-graves-12-18-2022-1.jpg
Josh Graves

Minnesota Power, which had more than 10,000 customers without power on Thursday night alone, now says power has been restored to all.

Lake County Power says about 1,400 customers had their power restored by Sunday morning, but about 500 are still in the dark Sunday night.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 18, 2022 / 11:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.