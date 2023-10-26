As frustration around postal service in southeast metro grows, Rep. Angie Craig demands changes

Minnesota lawmaker looks to beat the rush ahead of the busy holiday shopping season

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — A Minnesota lawmaker is asking the United States Postal Service to deliver some major fixes ahead of the holidays.

The demands come as new details emerge about the frustration at post offices in the southeast metro.

Peak season is almost here, but reports and surveys continue to show postal service in the southeast metro is not operating at peak capabilities. The Minnesota and North Dakota region is among the lowest ranked in the country.

Dave Cook is president of the St. Paul chapter of the American Postal Workers Union.

"You have employees who are nervous to come to work. They feel like they're being watched constantly," Cook said. "And I can honestly say higher level upper management doesn't treat their lower management level well either. It just keeps rolling down the hill."

Congresswoman Angie Craig told WCCO it's been an uphill battle to get answers. She's twice been denied visits to local post offices, and when she did visit, letters would soon arrive describing a cover up.

"Extra letter carriers had been repositioned, pallets of mail had been moved out of the facility before my visit. Employees were instructed not to speak to me while I was there," Craig said.

One worker even sent WCCO a picture poking fun at the regional manager. That manager and her team denied WCCO's request for an interview.

A United States Postal Service spokesperson sent this statement: "The Postal Service will continue to work with employees in accordance with union bargaining agreements."

"I don't think we're powerless," Craig said.

Craig this week filed a bill to require the postal service to tell customers real-time information about delivery delays. She also wants to see a new post office in the Lakeville area.

Cook says his members are all in and they'll do their best this holiday season because that's what the community deserves.

The postal service has so far turned down Craig's request for a new post office in Lakeville.

It's unknown whether the new speaker of the house will consider Craig's proposed bill.