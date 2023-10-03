Watch CBS News
U.S. Postal Service seeks more workers for the holidays

By Chloe Rosen

MINNEAPOLIS — The United States Postal Service is looking to temporarily hire people during the holidays. They need to fill a number of open job positions throughout Minnesota and North Dakota.

Available jobs include mail handler assistant, PSE mail processing clerk, holiday clerk assistant and holiday transportation assistant. 

The positions pay from $18.22 to $21.22 per hour.

Those looking to apply need to be at least 18 years or older. The USPS website has more details.

First published on October 3, 2023 / 11:07 AM

