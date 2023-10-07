Post office proposed for Lakeville-Farmington border to address mail delays

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- Two cities in the south metro hope that they can create a combined post office to help with sluggish mail service that has been plaguing the area for over a year.

In a letter to United States Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, Rep. Angie Craig proposed opening a new post office near the border of Lakeville and Farmington to address issues regarding capacity, storage and delivery facing the two cities.

According to the Minnesota Census Bureau, Lakeville experienced a growth rate of 3.8% between July 2020 to July 2021 and is the fastest growing city in Minnesota. Lakeville's population is only continuing to grow — the city's population is expected to reach 85,000 soon.

Despite the suburb's growing population, Lakeville only has one post office.

Additionally, the City of Farmington has expressed interest in relocating its post office to accommodate the growth and safety of a nearby school.

"Opening a local office near the border of Lakeville and Farmington would allow for improvements to be made in the efficiency of mail sorting and delivery while solving problems for each of the cities as they continue to grow," Craig said in the letter.

Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt says collaborating with Lakeville and USPS to combine facilities would help better serve residents for both communities.

"A new post office will facilitate smoother mail and package deliveries and contribute to our community's growth and convenience. We wholeheartedly welcome Congresswoman Craig's efforts and look forward to working together to make this project a reality," Lakeville Mayor Luke Hellier said.

Staffing shortages have also contributed to slow mail service in the area. In July, USPS officials said that workers are often working 50-70 hours six days a week due to shortages.