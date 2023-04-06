Police: Woman shot while riding in stolen vehicle in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a woman was shot while riding in an allegedly stolen vehicle in north Minneapolis Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 3400 block of Morgan Avenue around 6:20 p.m., the Minneapolis Police Department said. They found evidence of a shooting, but no victims.

Officers were then told of a woman with a gunshot wound on the 5500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Center.

Police said it's likely the woman was shot while inside the stolen vehicle on Morgan Avenue, then the driver went to Brooklyn Center before stopping.

The woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. No one has been arrested.