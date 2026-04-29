Police, Office of Community Safety discuss plan to keep Minneapolis safe over the summer

Minneapolis police and public safety leaders pitched their plan to keep the city safe this summer.

The Office of Community Safety led the discussion on what it's doing to combat crime, top of the list was collaboration.

The Minneapolis Police Department will lead the charge with Operation Safe Summer, working with federal, state and county law enforcement agencies to target criminals causing the most chaos on city streets.

There is also a focus on youth engagement. The idea is to prevent incidents that have been a problem over the past several summers: young people taking to the streets with fireworks and causing chaos.

"I'm sure most folks are aware of the curfew task force, our juvenile unit that goes out and engages with the families and young people that we know are active and known to police and active in crime," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara. "We've had a number of success stories."

MPD has a late night safety plan in place; officers will be assigned to areas of the city where they are needed most.

Parts of Dinkytown and Uptown, where there are bars, will see officers on patrol between 6 p.m. and 4 a.m.