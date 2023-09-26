Police: Mother killed, 2 kids hurt after being struck by motorist in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Police in Minneapolis say a 36-year-old mother is dead after she was struck by a motorist last week.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday around 7:15 p.m. on the intersection of Blaisdell Avenue and West Lake Street. Officers responded to the location on the report of a personal injury crash involving a vehicle and pedestrians.

When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries, with her 14-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son having apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

All three were taken to Hennepin Healthcare. On Monday, the mother died at the hospital.

Police say the driver, a 23-year-old man, was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was not injured and remained at the scene, cooperating with officers. No arrests have been made.

Details on what happened are limited, but police say preliminary information indicates the mother and her two children were crossing the roadway when they were stuck by the motorist in a black Hyundai Sonata.

The investigation is ongoing and the medical examiner will release victim information later.