Police: Man killed himself after shooting at Brooklyn Park PD officer

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say a man fatally shot himself after shooting at a Brooklyn Park police officer Wednesday evening.

Shortly before 11 p.m., police officers responded to the 8700 block of Maplebrook Parkway North on the report of shots fired in the area.

According to police, the first officer to arrive at the scene was fired upon and the squad car was struck by gunfire. The officer, who was not injured, took cover and called for backup, police said.

CBS

Soon after, a 911 call from a nearby residence reported that the suspect had shot himself in a nearby driveway.

"Officers determined that the suspect was deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A firearm was located next to the suspect," police said in a release.

Police say preliminary information shows the suspect was involved in a domestic incident before shots were fired. The female individual involved in the domestic incident was located "safe and unharmed."

The officer who was shot at was wearing a body-worn camera, which was on and recording during the incident. An investigation is now underway.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 988. There you'll reach a trained crisis counselor that can help. The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, also has resources online.