Police investigating deadly St. Louis Park stabbing, suspect in custody

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- A woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing and killing a man in St. Louis Park.

Officers responded to a medical call on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday where they found an injured man.

The man later died at a hospital due to his injuries, police say.

Police took a 23-year-old woman they say knew the victim into custody for second-degree murder.

The incident is under investigation.