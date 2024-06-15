Police investigate a body found in a St. Paul parking ramp

ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police responded to a call just after 5 a.m. on Saturday after a body was found on a parking ramp near in St. Paul.

According to police, officers discovered what they believed to be the body of an adult female at a parking ramp near the intersection of East Fourth Street and Cedar Ave.

Investigators say the circumstances surrounding the woman's death is under investigation. Police say they have yet to determine whether her death was accidental, criminal, or possibly due to suicide.

The St. Paul police are working with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner to identify the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.