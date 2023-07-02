Police disperse several hundred youths causing disturbance in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park say that they dispersed hundreds of youths from River Park Saturday evening.

The call of a disturbance there was placed around 9 p.m. Police say that they'd already been to the area earlier in the evening, to issue a verbal warning to a group of about 40.

But later in the evening, the crowd had grown to several hundred, and police say they were playing loud music at the main pavilion.

Police told the youths that they would be closing the park early, due to city ordinance violations.

Officers say it took a prolonged police presence to clear the park.