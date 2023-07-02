Watch CBS News
Crime

Teen girl suffers life-threatening injuries in south Minneapolis shooting

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of July 2, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of July 2, 2023 00:52

MINNEAPOLIS -- A teenage girl is fighting for her life after a shooting in south Minneapolis overnight.

The shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday on the 2900 block of Pillsbury Avenue South.

Responding officers say that the teen girl who was shot was taken to Hennepin Healthcare by ambulance. Her exact condition is unknown, and police did not say where the girl was wounded.

No one has been arrested in the shooting, and the incident remains under investigation.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 2, 2023 / 7:26 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.