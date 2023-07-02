Teen girl suffers life-threatening injuries in south Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- A teenage girl is fighting for her life after a shooting in south Minneapolis overnight.

The shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday on the 2900 block of Pillsbury Avenue South.

Responding officers say that the teen girl who was shot was taken to Hennepin Healthcare by ambulance. Her exact condition is unknown, and police did not say where the girl was wounded.

No one has been arrested in the shooting, and the incident remains under investigation.