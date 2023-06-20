Watch CBS News
Police: Brooklyn Park businesses struck by gunfire while large crowd was being dispersed

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A couple of businesses in Brooklyn Park were left with bullet holes after an overnight shooting.

According to police, Brooklyn Park officers and Hennepin County deputies were dispersing a large crowd at 10:44 p.m. Monday near the 4600 block of 8th Avenue North when they heard gunshots.

Authorities determined several rounds were fired, but no one was hit.

Two businesses nearby, a Papa John's and the Speedy Market building, were struck by gunfire. Officers located shell casings and bullet holes.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been announced. 

