Police: Brooklyn Park businesses struck by gunfire while large crowd was being dispersed
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A couple of businesses in Brooklyn Park were left with bullet holes after an overnight shooting.
According to police, Brooklyn Park officers and Hennepin County deputies were dispersing a large crowd at 10:44 p.m. Monday near the 4600 block of 8th Avenue North when they heard gunshots.
Authorities determined several rounds were fired, but no one was hit.
Two businesses nearby, a Papa John's and the Speedy Market building, were struck by gunfire. Officers located shell casings and bullet holes.
The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been announced.
