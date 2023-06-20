Watch CBS News
Authorities investigating after man found dead inside North St. Paul apartment

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in North St. Paul say a man was found dead in an apartment complex Monday evening.

The city's police department said officers were responding to "a report of a disturbance where a weapon was mentioned" around 6 p.m. on the 2100 block of McKnight Road North. They found a man dead inside an apartment.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the man's identity and cause of death.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Sheriff's Office are aiding the North St. Paul Police Department in the investigation.

Police said there is "no active public threat."

First published on June 20, 2023 / 6:49 AM

