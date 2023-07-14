Police ask public to stay clear of area in south Fargo due to "critical incident"

FARGO, N.D. -- Police are asking the public to stay clear of an intersection in south Fargo on Friday evening as they respond to a "critical incident."

Fargo police are responding to the area of 25th Street South and 13th Avenue South near Big Top Bingo. There is no known threat to the public, police say.

A local radio station reported that three officers had been shot and two were critically hurt, which WCCO has not been able to independently confirm.

Those injured in the incident were taken to Sanford Hospital, though the hospital would not confirm the identities or number of people brought in.

Police say they will provide more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for more.