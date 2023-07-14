Watch CBS News
Local News

Police ask public to stay clear of area in south Fargo due to "critical incident"

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines from July 14, 2023
WCCO Digital Headlines from July 14, 2023 02:17

FARGO, N.D. -- Police are asking the public to stay clear of an intersection in south Fargo on Friday evening as they respond to a "critical incident."

Fargo police are responding to the area of 25th Street South and 13th Avenue South near Big Top Bingo. There is no known threat to the public, police say.

A local radio station reported that three officers had been shot and two were critically hurt, which WCCO has not been able to independently confirm.

Those injured in the incident were taken to Sanford Hospital, though the hospital would not confirm the identities or number of people brought in. 

Police say they will provide more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for more.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 14, 2023 / 5:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.