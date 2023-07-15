Law enforcement community offers condolences after Fargo shooting left officer dead, two other police injured

MINNEAPOLIS -- Law enforcement groups across Minnesota are offering their condolences and support following a shooting in Fargo that left an officer dead and two others injured.

The suspect who allegedly opened fire on officers around 3 p.m. Friday was also killed. A civilian was injured, Fargo police confirmed.

MORE: Officer killed, two critically injured in Fargo shooting that also left suspect dead

Witnesses described the suspect shooting at officers, and shortly thereafter, authorities circled in on a residential area about 2 miles away. Authorities evacuated residents while they gathered evidence related to the shooting.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Fargo Police Department officers, staff, families and community," said the Olmsted County Sheriff's department.

Our deepest condolences go out to the Fargo Police Department, their families and the whole Fargo community after the tragic incident that took place yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. pic.twitter.com/3IIUyKexD1 — ATF St. Paul (@ATFStPaul) July 15, 2023

"Our hearts are heavy with news out of Fargo tonight," the Carver County Sheriff's Office tweeted on Friday night. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends, the Fargo Community, and the Fargo Police Family."

Law enforcement from the Fargo area gathered around the emergency room at Sanford Hospital on Friday evening. As night fell, squad cars and ambulances activated their lights and there was a procession from the emergency room down Interstate 94 through Fargo.

Squad cars, ambulances activate their lights for a procession through Fargo after three officers were shot and one was killed on Friday afternoon. KXJB

Fargo police say there will be a press conference at 3:30 p.m. Saturday to update the public on the shooting. Until then, they're not able to release any additional information, police said.