Downtown Minneapolis sign altered to say "Smoking pot permitted in this area" raises eyebrows

State Fair organizers say no change to pot policy likely this year

By Christian Veninga, WCCO Intern

MINNEAPOLIS -- As the date when cannabis becomes legalized in Minnesota inches closer and closer, some residents have started jokingly jumping the gun.

Some people along Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis found themselves doing a double take when they saw a sign on U.S. Bank Plaza's south tower: "Smoking pot permitted in this area."

Turns out, someone got a little creative with some paint, turning the "n" of "not" into a "p" for "pot."

"Gotta love this city lol." said one user on Reddit.

"I'm excited about it, but I can say there are some people who need to learn the actual law. They need to respect at least the areas that don't [permit] it," countered user Keivon, who noticed the vandalism.

Recreational cannabis will become legal in Minnesota with restrictions on Aug. 1. As for the idea of smoking it in front of a building in downtown Minneapolis, that's not in aherence with 300-page bill that will allow adults 21 and older to use recreational marijuana and transform a black market into regulated, state-licensed businesses throughout the state. The legislation says you can only use marijuana for recreational purposes at your private residence, private property of someone else with their permission, and businesses or events licensed for on-site consumption.

The bill makes sweeping changes authorizing the growth, manufacturing, and lawful sale of cannabis products. It will also no longer be a crime for Minnesotans to have up to two pounds of marijuana at their home and transport two ounces while in public.

Minnesota will join 22 states plus Washington, D.C., where marijuana is legal.