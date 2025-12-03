BCA IDs officer who fired and man injured in Plymouth police shooting

Authorities have identified the Twin Cities police officer who shot a man during a domestic disturbance call and the man he shot.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Plymouth Police Department officer Jacob Coopet shot 44-year-old Atanas Hristev on Nov. 25. Hristev had a gun and pointed it at Coopet before Coopet shot, according to the BCA.

Hristev remains hospitalized in stable condition.

According to the BCA, Coopet responded to a domestic disturbance call about a man knocking on the window of an apartment on the 6100 block of Quinwood Lane North around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 25.

Coopet found Hristev in the parking lot and shot him after Hristev raised his gun at him, the BCA said.

The BCA recovered a handgun and spent shell casings from the scene.

After the BCA's investigation is complete, it will turn its findings over to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office for a charging decision.

Coopet is on critical incident leave. He was 23 years of law enforcement experience, the BCA said.

Note: The video above originally aired Nov. 25, 2025.