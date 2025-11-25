Twin Cities police officer shoots man while responding to domestic disturbance, officials say

An investigation is underway after a police officer shot a man while responding to a domestic disturbance in Plymouth, Minnesota, early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The Plymouth Police Department says officers responded shortly after 4:30 a.m. to the report of a domestic disturbance "involving an adult male knocking on a residential window" on the 6100 block of Quinwood Lane North.

A responding officer "confronted the male in the parking lot" who was armed with a handgun, police said. The officer then shot the man, who was then taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say the officer, who was not injured, will be placed on critical incident leave, per standard protocol.

Further details on what led to the shooting are not yet known.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated.