Man shot by Plymouth police officer charged with assault

The 44-year-old man that a Plymouth police officer shot and injured while responding to a domestic disturbance call now faces an assault charge.

The Plymouth officer, identified as Jacob Coopet, shot Atanas Hristev of Champlin in the early morning on Nov. 25.

According to a complaint filed last week, the officer responded to the apartment complex on Quinwood Lane North after a woman reported that someone was knocking on her window, trying to get in. The woman said she believed the person was her ex-husband, Hristev.

Charging documents say Coopet arrived at the apartment to see Hristev dressed in all black, walking away from the window and back towards the parking lot. Dash camera footage shows him with a "fully extended arm pointing a pistol" at Coopet, the complaint says.

Coopet fired his gun and injured Hristev. Video footage showed Hristev's 9mm Smith and Wesson fall next to him, the complaint says. He was taken to the hospital.

According to the complaint, the woman reported that she "feared for her life" given Hristev's history of threatening her. The day before the shooting, she had filed a report with Champlin police to inform them about "Hristev's spiraling behavior" and that he owned guns.

Hristev was charged with one count of second-degree assault and one count of burglary.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.