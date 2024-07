NEXT Weather: 5 p.m. forecast for Saturday July 6, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 p.m. forecast for Saturday July 6, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 p.m. forecast for Saturday July 6, 2024

KANDIYOHI COUNNT, Minn. — Sheriff's deputies responded to a plane crash on a private runway in Kandiyohi County on Saturday morning.

This happened near the 8000 block of County Road 4 southeast.

The single engine plane landed and was unable to stop before the runway ended. It entered a filed and overturned. The pilot, a 67-year-old man from Atwater, received minor injures in the crash.