Pilot uninjured after helicopter hits power line in Wabasha County
ELGIN, Minn. -- Authorities say a helicopter pilot was unhurt when he hit a power line in southeastern Minnesota Tuesday afternoon.
The pilot, a 31-year-old Florida man, was flying a crop duster near County Road 2 and County Road 8, just north of Elgin in Wabasha County when he struck a power line and crashed, the county sheriff's office said.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.
