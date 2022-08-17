Pilot uninjured after helicopter hits power line in Wabasha County

ELGIN, Minn. -- Authorities say a helicopter pilot was unhurt when he hit a power line in southeastern Minnesota Tuesday afternoon.

The pilot, a 31-year-old Florida man, was flying a crop duster near County Road 2 and County Road 8, just north of Elgin in Wabasha County when he struck a power line and crashed, the county sheriff's office said.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

