PHOTOS: Minnesota clouds clear just enough to see glimpses of solar eclipse
MINNEAPOLIS — Spotting the partial solar eclipse in Minnesota over the weekend was tough due to the cloud cover.
Fortunately, there were enough breaks in the clouds on Saturday for some Minnesotans to capture some pictures of the solar event.
Across the upper Midwest, it was only a partial eclipse, with about 40% coverage in the Arrowhead and a little more than half coverage across southwest Minnesota.
We've collected pictures submitted to WCCO below (plus, a bonus view of what it looked like from space at the very end). If you have images, you can share them here.
