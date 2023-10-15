Watch CBS News
Local News

PHOTOS: Minnesota clouds clear just enough to see glimpses of solar eclipse

By Cole Premo, Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Morning forecast from Oct. 15, 2023
NEXT Weather: Morning forecast from Oct. 15, 2023 02:52

MINNEAPOLIS — Spotting the partial solar eclipse in Minnesota over the weekend was tough due to the cloud cover.

Fortunately, there were enough breaks in the clouds on Saturday for some Minnesotans to capture some pictures of the solar event. 

Across the upper Midwest, it was only a partial eclipse, with about 40% coverage in the Arrowhead and a little more than half coverage across southwest Minnesota.

We've collected pictures submitted to WCCO below (plus, a bonus view of what it looked like from space at the very end). If you have images, you can share them here.

392872914-725310406302933-1572976191047226239-n.jpg
Marietta, Minnesota Matthew Borchert
img-1043.jpg
Eden Prairie, Minnesota Ron Woods
391753136-10224573519944701-7711078659150877768-n.jpg
Waseca, Minnesota Donna Nemeth
392935520-10168092543705461-3595136470953184778-n.jpg
Long Prairie, Minnesota  Amy Wiener
inbound6893828367025202848.jpg
Minnetonka, Minnesota Cassandra Gibbons

First published on October 15, 2023 / 10:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.