When will you be able to see the annular solar eclipse in Minnesota?

Safety tips for viewing a solar eclipse How to see the "ring of fire" solar eclipse and protect your eyes 01:27

MINNEAPOLIS — It's not a total eclipse of the heart, but rather an eclipse of a different kind that we'll be able to check out this weekend. Or will we?

The annular solar eclipse is taking place Saturday, Oct. 14, and excitement at the Science Museum of Minnesota has been picking up all week for the next big show in the sky.

"We'll have telescopes out on the terrace, you can take a selfie with the giant astronaut that's behind me and learn about what is an eclipse," Karilyn Robinson, with the Science Museum, said. "What are the different kinds of eclipses, what's the science behind them from volunteers and scientists and NASA solar system ambassadors?"

Robinson shared her somewhat non-scientific explanation for what an eclipse is with visiting students.

"An eclipse is kind of like the moon saying, 'Ope! I just gonna scoot right past ya,' between the Earth and the sun," Robinson said.

Because the moon's path in front of the sun this time is at its farthest point from Earth, it won't entirely block the sun, instead creating a ring of fire. That's why it's annular instead of a total solar eclipse.

Across the upper Midwest, it will only be a partial eclipse, with about 40% coverage in the Arrowhead and a little more than half coverage across southwest Minnesota.

For the Twin Cities, the show begins around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and wraps up a little after 1 p.m., with peak coverage of 46% at 11:48 a.m.

If you're planning to watch, don't forget your special eclipse glasses, which you can get with your tickets for the Science Museum's watch party.

"There's a lot to learn. There's a lot to experience and do hands-on scientific experiments, and you might surprise yourself with the new things that you'll learn," Robison said.

You can also catch the eclipse at the Bell Museum, as they will also be hosting a watch party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.