"People are amazing": Minnesotans step up to lend a helping hand during snow storm

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesotans proved during this most recent snowfall that they're willing to lend a helping hand.

Abimelec Garcia came across a school bus stuck in the snow in a residential St. Paul neighborhood Thursday morning.

"I just decide to go and ask him if he needs some help," Garcia said.

Garcia had a powerful truck and a tow line, as well as some doubts. But he set up his camera, and after a false start or two, and with a little bit of sliding, he pulled the bus free.

"Sometimes you see people struggling and you just pass by and you're like, 'Oh, I should've helped.' Then that's what I did," Garcia said. "I just went back to help, and that's what I do, that's what I like to do."

The bus company says seven students heading to St. Paul City School were on board. No one was hurt.

Fred Perez lives down the street from where the bus got stranded. Coincidentally, he also drives kids to school.

"No big bus could take these streets," Perez said. "You could get caught in a corner of a trap with three other cars. You sit there saying, 'Now what do I do?' You know? And I've been stuck with five kids in the van sitting there saying, 'What do I do?'"

Perez's son-in-law, Tong Song, was helping him shovel and salt Thursday with the same giving spirit Garcia had.

"People are amazing. They will stop," Perez said.

Garcia says if you see someone stuck or needing help, why not stop and give it to them?