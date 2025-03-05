Pedestrian killed by Green Line train in St. Paul, Metro Transit says

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a light rail train on Wednesday afternoon in St. Paul, Minnesota, according to Metro Transit.

The deadly collision happened at about 1:40 p.m. while the victim was walking in a marked pedestrian crossing at University Avenue West and North Avon Street.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Metro Transit says the driver of the Green Line train "is being treated for unknown injuries," but no one else was hurt.

The Metro Transit Police Department is investigating.

This is the first light rail-related fatality this year. In July 2024, a pedestrian was killed by a train eight blocks west on Syndicate Avenue North.