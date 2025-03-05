Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian killed by Green Line train in St. Paul, Metro Transit says

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Spring snowstorm assaults Minnesota, and more headlines
Spring snowstorm assaults Minnesota, and more headlines 12:06

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a light rail train on Wednesday afternoon in St. Paul, Minnesota, according to Metro Transit.

The deadly collision happened at about 1:40 p.m. while the victim was walking in a marked pedestrian crossing at University Avenue West and North Avon Street.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Metro Transit says the driver of the Green Line train "is being treated for unknown injuries," but no one else was hurt.

The Metro Transit Police Department is investigating.

This is the first light rail-related fatality this year. In July 2024, a pedestrian was killed by a train eight blocks west on Syndicate Avenue North.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.