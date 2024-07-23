Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian fatally struck by light rail train in St. Paul

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Afternoon of July 23, 2024
WCCO digital update: Afternoon of July 23, 2024 01:35

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police say a person is dead Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a light rail train in St. Paul.

Metro Transit police responded to the crash near the intersection of University Avenue and Syndicate Street North shortly after 3:30 p.m. 

The pedestrian had been struck by a westbound Metro Green Line train, police say. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Metro Transit says buses will be replacing trains between the Fairview Avenue and Western Avenue stations until the scene is cleared.

The incident remains under investigation.

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.