Pedestrian fatally struck by light rail train in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police say a person is dead Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a light rail train in St. Paul.

Metro Transit police responded to the crash near the intersection of University Avenue and Syndicate Street North shortly after 3:30 p.m.

The pedestrian had been struck by a westbound Metro Green Line train, police say. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Metro Transit says buses will be replacing trains between the Fairview Avenue and Western Avenue stations until the scene is cleared.

The incident remains under investigation.