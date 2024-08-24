Pedestrian killed while walking on Highway 47 in Blaine, state patrol says

BLAINE, Minn. — A 27-year-old Princeton man is dead after he was struck by an SUV early Saturday morning in Blaine.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5:46 a.m. on University Avenue/Highway 47 near 85th Street.

The victim was walking in the highway's southbound lanes when he was hit. The driver, a 32-year-old Anoka man, wasn't hurt.

The state patrol says alcohol wasn't a factor in this deadly crash, and the victim's name will be released at a later time.