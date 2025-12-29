Patient's alleged fatal assault on Minnesota hospital security guard draws murder charge

A patient who allegedly fatally assaulted a security guard at a hospital north of the Twin Cities on Christmas is now charged with murder.

According to a criminal complaint, 35-year-old Jonathan Winch fled the emergency department at M Health Fairview Lakes Hospital in Wyoming, Minnesota, after being placed on a medical hold. Surveillance video captured him on top of the security guard, "appearing to swing and strike at" her, the complaint said.

The guard, 43-year-old Andrea Merrell, had "severe head trauma, agonal breathing, and a very weak pulse" when first responders arrived, the complaint said. She was taken to Regions Hospital, where she died two days after the attack. The Ramsey County medical examiner said her cause of death was "traumatic head injuries due to physical assault."

When police arrived, Winch was trying to get into a hospital security vehicle, according to the complaint. An officer drove up to the vehicle, at which point Winch allegedly jumped onto the windshield of the officer's car.

The complaint said the officer "repositioned his squad car to remove [Winch] from the hood of the squad," then got out and used his Taser on Winch. According to the complaint, he "refused commands and continued to advance," saying, "I didn't mean to hurt her."

After a struggle that lasted about five minutes, additional officers arrived and Winch was arrested.

Winch faces a second-degree murder charge, which carries a maximum sentence of 40 years if he is convicted.

David Velasquez, a friend of Merrell, said she was called to public service.

"She was passionate about the things that she wanted to achieve," Velasquez said. "To have it cut short because she was giving herself to a greater cause is just kind of a true testament to her."

In a statement, Fairview called Merrell "a valued member of our security team" and said it was aiding law enforcement in the investigation.

Note: The video above originally aired Dec. 28, 2025, before Winch was charged.