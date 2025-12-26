ER patient attacks guard on Christmas inside Wyoming's M Health Fairview Lakes hospital, officials say

An ER patient is accused of attacking a security guard inside a Wyoming, Minnesota, hospital on Christmas evening, leading to a confrontation with a police officer outside the facility.

Wyoming city officials say police were called to M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of a patient who fled the emergency room after "being placed on hold."

The patient, a 35-year-old man, is said to have assaulted a guard before fleeing. The guard was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, about 30 miles south of Wyoming. Officials didn't note their condition.

Officials say the patient then had an altercation with a Wyoming Police Department officer in the hospital's parking lot.

"The suspect was non-compliant and physically resisted the officer during a prolonged engagement before being detained," officials said in a news release. "No deadly force was used during this incident."

Officials say the suspect is still being treated at M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting police with their investigation.

This story will be updated.