Minnesota commission's pardon of man convicted of robbery 30+ years ago draws backlash from DHS

The Department of Homeland Security and Republican lawmakers are criticizing a recent decision made by the Minnesota Board of Pardons.

The Board of Pardons, which consists of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison and Supreme Court Chief Justice Natalie Hudson, voted to pardon Jai Vang's aggravated robbery conviction from 1994.

Vang was 18 at the time and served four years behind bars. He was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement last month in connection with the conviction.

Court records also show he was convicted of DWI in 2008.

In the years since, Vang told the board he had rebuilt his life. In his pardon application, he "vowed to change his life" after his release.

He's a father now and says he helps families cope and mourn their lost loved ones during funeral rituals.

Board members ultimately granted Vang's request for a pardon last week.

Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber of Minnesota criticized the pardon, calling it "absolutely infuriating."

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer said, "Tim Walz will move mountains to keep CRIMINAL ILLEGAL ALIENS on the streets of Minnesota."

DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a written statement, "It's absolutely insane that Governor Tim Walz and Minnesota sanctuary politicians would pardon this violent criminal illegal alien, whose criminal history includes convictions for armed robbery and driving under the influence. DHS is calling on Governor Walz to stop these dangerous political games and to stop prioritizing criminal illegal aliens over American citizens."

This is the second recent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention case to reach the state's pardon system.

Laotian refugee At "Ricky" Chandee was convicted of second-degree assault over 30 years ago when he was 18. He was pardoned during an emergency meeting last month.

A law expert told WCCO that if a pardon is granted, the deportation order could possibly be rescinded.

We reached out to Walz's office regarding the decision. It said once a pardon is granted, the court must "order all records wherever held relating to the arrest, indictment or information, trial, verdict, and pardon sealed and prohibit the disclosure of the existence of the records or the opening of the records."