Federal court to decide whether Minnesota man can continue to fight deportation

A federal court will decide whether a Minnesota man can continue his fight to stay in the U.S.

At Chandee, a refugee from Laos, is currently in ICE custody. The 52-year-old was scheduled to be deported on May 5, but his felony conviction from 1992 was pardoned in an emergency meeting on May 4.

A few days prior, Chandee's attorney filed an appeal in the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals to have Chandee's deportation order reviewed.

On May 4, a judge paused Chandee's deportation for two weeks, allowing the government time to respond to the appeal.

On Thursday, the federal government requested that the appeal be dismissed, Chandee's attorney told WCCO. He now has until May 28 to respond.

Chandee's attorney said he is hopeful that the court will extend the pause on Chandee's deportation as the appeals process continues.

He said the court can make its decision at any time through May 28, regardless of his response.

Chandee was arrested during Operation Metro Surge due to the deportation order attached to his 1992 conviction for assault.

After serving his sentence in the 90s, Chandee stayed in the U.S. because Laos wasn't accepting deportees at the time. He has remained under ICE supervision ever since.

Chandee has worked as an engineer technician for the City of Minneapolis for the past 27 years. Court records show he's had zero convictions since his 1992 case.

Days after the pardon was granted, the Department of Homeland Security called the decision "insanity" and claimed Chandee had additional felony convictions 2008. Chandee's attorney denied the accusations. WCCO also could not find any records of the alleged 2008 convictions.

After WCCO requested clarification, DHS later deleted the accusation by editing its online press release.