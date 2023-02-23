Owatonna's National Guard Armory sets up emergency shelter, with some serious wheels at the ready

OWATONNA, Minn. -- Road conditions aren't very good anywhere south of the Twin Cities Wednesday night. And in the southwest corner of the state, several highways are closed completely.

Gov. Tim Walz has activated the National Guard to assist if needed in the storm, and that includes rescue operations and emergency shelters.

The National Guard Armory in Owatonna is the site of an emergency shelter. To activate this kind of emergency response is a big deal. In fact, it's the first time this has happened in the city since 2019, and only the fifth time in 15 years.

Guard members have small unit support vehicles (SUSVs) ready to roll in case anyone gets stranded out there.

"There isn't a whole lot the machine isn't able to get through or climb over," said SSG Zachary Krenz.

The back cab can hold up to 10 people. In front, there's room for two soldiers and at least one other first responder. A rescue, though, will take time. The SUSV isn't known for speed.

"The average speed is around 15-20 mph depending on conditions," SSG Krenz said. "Once you get into the heavier drifts, it's 5-10 mph."

But they'll be safe and warm, and taken to the armory, where staff and volunteers are ready to help.