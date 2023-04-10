Ordway unveils new season's shows, including "Come From Away," "Hairspray"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts on Monday unveiled the forthcoming 2023-2024 season lineup, headed up by five musicals.

The season kicks off in fall with a performance of "Come From Away," which tells the true story of airline passengers who were stranded in Newfoundland on 9/11. It was written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and ran for five years and nearly 1,700 performances on Broadway. The show will launch Oct. 6 and run through Oct. 15.

One of the most splashy shows on the docket is the multi-Tony Award-winning "Hairspray," based on the 1988 film by director John Waters. The show introduced such songs as "Good Morning Baltimore" and "You Can't Stop the Beat," and tells the story of a group of dance-happy Baltimore teens working to achieve racial integration. The show runs March 12-17.

One of the newest musicals Ordway will share next season is "SIX," which recasts the wives of Henry the VIII as a pop powerhouse girl group. The returning show will play July 16-28, 2024.

Also, "Peter Pan" and "On Your Feet!" -- the former a children's classic, and the latter a high-energy jukebox biography of Gloria Estefan -- are both on the roster as well.

Season subscriptions start at $159 and are available now.