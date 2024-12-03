Despite ex-bodyguard's claim, Bloomington police do not have a recording of O.J. Simpson confessing to murder

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — There was the crime, the chase, the trial and his acquittal — but for decades, the nation has wondered if O.J. Simpson "did it."

On Tuesday, WCCO learned the Los Angeles Police Department had a new lead on the murder case of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Iroc Avelli, who claimed to be a former bodyguard for the football star, was arrested for assault in Bloomington in 2022. During that arrest, Bloomington police collected a "backpack which contained media thumb drives."

Then, this summer, Los Angeles police said Avelli and his attorney claimed those drives had "a recording of O.J. Simpson confessing to the murders of Nicole Simpson and Ronald Goldman."

In court, Avelli's attorney argued those drives contained "very sensitive, delicate information which shouldn't be in the public, period."

After a full forensics investigation of the thumb drives, Bloomington detectives "did not locate any information of evidentiary value for the Los Angeles Police Department."

Avelli was found not competent in his assault case.

O.J. Simpson died in April at age 76. No one has ever been convicted in his ex-wife's 1994 murder.