Ohio family travels to Minneapolis, cooks free pancake breakfast for grieving community

How the pain from the Annunciation shooting stretches beyond state borders

The pain felt in Minnesota from the recent mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis stretches far beyond state borders.

A family from Cleveland, Ohio showed up in Minneapolis on Sunday morning to do their small part to help the community heal. They set up an impromptu free pancake breakfast in Pearl Park, not far from Annunciation Church.

"I'm not good at sitting down and doing nothing. I know how to cook," said Brandon Chrostowski, the head chef and owner of Edwins Restaurant in Cleveland, Ohio.

Even though Minneapolis is not his own community, Chrostowski felt compelled to help, so did his two kids, 10-year-old Leo and 8-year-old Lilly.

"It felt like the right thing to do to help people out and bring them back together," said Leo.

"I like being helpful," said LIlly.

The Chrostowski family is Catholic. Leo and Lilly attend a Catholic grade school in Cleveland, which makes this tragedy feel more personal.

"Here's the thing, you gotta do something with that energy. The emotion you feel, you have to do something with it, and I wasn't just going to sit and stay back in Cleveland, and work the restaurant. I was going to get up here and do something," said Chrostowski, "We want to bring people together. It's not a time to be alone, it's not."

This south Minneapolis community certainly appreciated it.

"Food, comfort, right? It's just a basic need that he was able to fill for some of us today," said Rachel, from Lakeville.

Families lingered a little longer in the park than they may have otherwise, finding small moments of joy when it's needed most.

"Trying to see some positivity in what has been just really a somber week," said Rachel.