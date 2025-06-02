Edina golf's Ohe brothers growing together on the green

Pick a tee, and start swinging. That's most days for Torger and Sander Ohe.

"You know as he was getting better, he was getting taller, I was pretty small," said Sander Ohe, a junior at Edina High School. "And then to be able to catch up ... still a little bit behind. But yeah, it's been really fun."

The brothers have grown up together on the course. When Torger Ohe won state last year as a junior, his brother, a year younger, was there to celebrate.

"Probably not quite as emotional for me as my parents, but I was pretty excited," remembered Sander Ohe. "Pretty nervous. But it was a lot of fun."

Torger Ohe recently committed to play college golf at the University of Minnesota. He also made it through the first round of qualifying for this year's U.S. Open. The senior has established himself as one of the best prep players in the state.

"COVID really helped me out. Gave me a lot of time to practice golf and get better at it," said Torger Ohe. "I think that's when I started to realize I could maybe play in college. That was one of my goals."

Sander Ohe is high up in the rankings, too. The duo have similar games and an expected dialogue.

"In the past, I think Torger's been quite a bit past me off the tee, with driver and all that. But I'm catching up a little bit," laughed Sander Ohe. "He (Torger) likes to think not."

When it comes down to it, there's room to give on both sides. A special relationship, developed one shot at a time.

"He does have a little bit better short game than me. So gotta work on that a little bit," said Torger Ohe. "But it's just real fun to compete with him. He's like my best friend. So it's just fun to spend a lot of time with him."