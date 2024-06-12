Torger Ohe crowned Minnesota boys golf AAA champion

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — The final day of the Boys 3A state golf tournament started with storms on Wednesday at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids, but it ended with sunshine and a new state champ.

The group of leaders provided some drama on the back nine. Centennial's Cooper Daikawa birdied the 13th to trail by two. On the next hole, leader Torger Ohe of Edina was in trouble after getting stuck in the trees, but he fourth shot brought him close to the hole.

After Daikawa missed a short birdie putt, Ohe sank his par putt. What could have been a two-shot swing resulting in a tied top of the leaderboard, instead did not change. And that would be as close as it got.

Torger Ohe WCCO

Ohe drained a long birdie putt on 17 to seal it. He finished the two-day tournament nine under par, winning by three strokes and being crowned the 2024 AAA state champion.

"Pretty excited," said the Ohe after the round. "I watched my teammate Jack Wetzel win this when I was a freshman and, I mean it was just an amazing experience and obviously wanted to be just like him, so it's kinda hard to put it into words."

Ohe was not rounding into form before the playoffs, but the Hornets junior stuck with it and capped the season on top.

"I didn't have a great end of the season," he said. "Funny enough, I was lucky enough to even get into the state tournament. I made a 12-footer to get through without a playoff. So to be here, I didn't have a lot of confidence coming in but it kind of just grew as the day went on, as we kept hitting our spots it was just really cool."